BigBallOfSmoke on October 4, 2019

As a first time patient I was pleasantly surprised. I felt very welcomed and the budtender who helped me was extremely informative, patient, and made sure I got exactly what I wanted. I believe her name was Jordan. Thanks to the store's chill vibes and the friendliness of Jordan and the rest of the staff I will surely be back to shop here again. Keep up the good work Kings of Canna!