Forest Rain - Canntrust Inc.
from CannTrust
7%
THC
0%
CBD
Forest Rain - Canntrust Inc.
Strain
$8.991 g
In-store only
Campfire (buddha's Sister) - MedReleaf
from MedReleaf
3.96%
THC
6.45%
CBD
Buddha's Sister
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bc Sungrown Harlequin - Tantalus Labs
from Tantalus Labs
3.59%
THC
7.4%
CBD
Bc Sungrown Harlequin - Tantalus Labs
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Yin & Yang - Canntrust Inc.
from CannTrust
7%
THC
10%
CBD
Yin & Yang - Canntrust Inc.
Strain
$26⅛ oz
In-store only
Harmonic (amnesia) - MedReleaf
from MedReleaf
8.9%
THC
8.71%
CBD
Harmonic (amnesia) - MedReleaf
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Mountain Kush - Canntrust Inc.
from CannTrust
18%
THC
0.04%
CBD
Mountain Kush - Canntrust Inc.
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Tangerine Dream - MedReleaf
from MedReleaf
12.65%
THC
0.02%
CBD
Tangie
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
GEMS
from Up Cannabis
12.6%
THC
0%
CBD
GEMS
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Pink Kush - MedReleaf
from MedReleaf
16.44%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Pink Kush - MedReleaf
Strain
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
No. 502 White Light - TerrAscend
from TerrAscend
13.61%
THC
0.08%
CBD
No. 502 White Light - TerrAscend
Strain
$43⅛ oz
In-store only
No. 402 Blueberry Kush - TerrAscend
from TerrAscend
16.65%
THC
0.39%
CBD
No. 402 Blueberry Kush - TerrAscend
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
No. 301 Napali Cbd - TerrAscend
from TerrAscend
5.5%
THC
9.39%
CBD
No. 301 Napali Cbd - TerrAscend
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bc Sungrown Cannatonic - Tantalus Labs
from Tantalus Labs
0.44%
THC
12.58%
CBD
Cannatonic
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Blue Dream - Aurora
from Aurora
18.9%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream - Aurora
Strain
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
LA Confidential
from Aurora
18.3%
THC
0%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
City Lights (critical Kush) Pre-roll - Organigram
from Organigram
16.3%
THC
0%
CBD
City Lights (critical Kush) Pre-roll - Organigram
Strain
$7.99½ g
In-store only
Ruxton
from Broken Coast Cannabis
18.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Ruxton
Strain
$38.99⅛ oz
In-store only
No. 402 Blueberry Kush - TerrAscend
from TerrAscend
37%
THC
0%
CBD
No. 402 Blueberry Kush - TerrAscend
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Ocean View - Canopy Growth Corporation
from LBS
11.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Ocean View
Strain
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Indica - Canopy Growth Corporation
from Canopy Growth
9.19%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica - Canopy Growth Corporation
Strain
$22⅛ oz
In-store only
Houseplant Hybrid (Blue Cheese)
from Houseplant
14%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Houseplant Hybrid (Blue Cheese)
Strain
$41.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Moonbeam - Canopy Growth Corporation
from LBS
18.6%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Moonbeam
Strain
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Bc Durga Mata - The Flowr Group
from Flowr
14.91%
THC
0%
CBD
Durga Mata
Strain
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Highlands - Canopy Growth Corporation
from Canopy Growth
21%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Highlands - Canopy Growth Corporation
Strain
$111 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Sunset - Canopy Growth Corporation
from LBS
19.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Sunset - Canopy Growth Corporation
Strain
$36⅛ oz
In-store only
Utopia - Doja Cannabis Ltd.
from DOJA
11.74%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Utopia - Doja Cannabis Ltd.
Strain
$111 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Bc Spoetnik - The Flowr Group
from Flowr
15.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Bc Spoetnik - The Flowr Group
Strain
$82¼ oz
In-store only
Elation
from Unknown Brand
17.9%
THC
0%
CBD
MK Ultra
Strain
$33⅛ oz
In-store only
Dancehall - Peace Naturals Project Inc.
from Unknown Brand
4.2%
THC
5.6%
CBD
Dancehall
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Rio Bravo Pre-roll - Organigram
from Organigram
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Rio Bravo Pre-roll - Organigram
Strain
$7.99½ g
In-store only
Lemon Skunk - Canopy Growth Corporation
from Unknown Brand
15.6%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Sativa
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Sour Kush
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Sour Kush
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Thc Sativa Pre-roll - Aurora
from Aurora
15.48%
THC
0%
CBD
Thc Sativa Pre-roll - Aurora
Strain
$9.991 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Discovery Series Vol. 1 Multi-pack - AHLOT
from AHLOT
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Discovery Series Vol. 1 Multi-pack - AHLOT
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Great White Shark - MedReleaf
from MedReleaf
6.2%
THC
11.95%
CBD
Great White Shark
Strain
$30⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Keats - Broken Coast Cannabis
from Broken Coast Cannabis
16.6%
THC
0%
CBD
White Walker Kush
Strain
$38.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Shishkaberry - Redecan
from RedeCan
15.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Shishkaberry
Strain
$27⅛ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
Galiano - Broken Coast Cannabis
from Broken Coast Cannabis
17.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Galiano - Broken Coast Cannabis
Strain
$38.99⅛ oz
In-store only
Hash Plant Pre-roll - Emerald Health Therapeutics
from Emerald Health Therapeutics
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Hash Plant
Strain
$19.991 g
In-store only
Meridian
from Up Cannabis
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Meridian
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
