Follow
The Kushery at Lake Forest
(206) 403-1106
888 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 84
Show All 48
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$180
Deals
Happy Hour!
Stop by first two and last two hours of business Every Day 15% off!
8am-10am and 8pm-10pm Sunday - Thursday 8am-10am and 10pm-12am Friday & Saturday
Happy Hour!
Stop by first two and last two hours of business Every Day 15% off!
8am-10am and 8pm-10pm Sunday - Thursday 8am-10am and 10pm-12am Friday & Saturday
All Products
D AND S FARMS HFF Blue Dream Flower 1 gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$51 g
In-store only
Chipper Gardens Mataro flower 1 g.
from Chipper Gardens
11.76%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Mataro' Blue
Strain
$51 g
In-store only
Solar Gold Purple Punchsicle 3.5g
from Two Bees
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Solar Gold Girl Scout Cookies 3.5g
from Two Bees
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Solar Gold Purple Persuasion #5 3.5g
from solar gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Phat Panda Sunset Sherbet flower 1 gram
from Grow Op Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Solar Gold Headband 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Avitas Komodo 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Solar Gold Purple Punchsicle 1g
from Two Bees
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Phat Panda Ex Wife 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Phat Panda Hawaiian Golden Pineapple flower 3.5 gram
from Grow Op Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Phat Panda Canna Tsu flower 7 gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$80¼ oz
In-store only
The High Point Chem Cookies 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ oz
In-store only
Private Reserve Animal Cookies 28g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$1301 oz
In-store only
Exotixz Mimosa #26 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$171 g
In-store only
Exotixz Gelato 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$55⅛ oz
In-store only
Solar Gold Dutch Treat 3.5g
from Two Bees
23.25%
THC
1.27%
CBD
Dutch Treat
Strain
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Mama J's Sour Power OG 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$35⅛ oz
In-store only
Phat Panda Legends Of Nigeria 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Orgrow Lemon Dutch 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
In-store only
Dream City Dosi Pie 7g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25¼ oz
In-store only
Dream City Slurricane 7g shake
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25¼ oz
In-store only
Dream City Jack 14g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40½ oz
In-store only
Private Reserve Chocolate Gelato 7g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Solar Gold White Fire OG 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Fine Detail Greenway Purple Prism flower 1 gram
from Fine Detail Greenway
___
THC
___
CBD
$61 g
In-store only
Private Reserve Big Bud 14g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$80½ oz
In-store only
Private Reserve Big Bud 28g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$1301 oz
In-store only
Legends Snowland 7g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Legends Cinderella Dream 7g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Private Reserve Pink Cookies 7g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$45¼ oz
In-store only
Clandestine Dolato 2g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$232 g
In-store only
Clandestine Dolato 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Clandestine Sky Cuddlier 2g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$232 g
In-store only
Clandestine Sky Cuddlier 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Solar Gold Frankenstein 1g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Solar Gold Frankenstein 3.5g
from solar gold
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Solar Gold Meltdown 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Solar Gold Meltdown flower 3.5 gram
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
Solar Gold Alien Kush 3.5g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$40⅛ oz
In-store only
12345 ... 23