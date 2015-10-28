Welcome to The Kushery in Lake Forest Park! Here we have your EVERY Marijuana Flower, Edible and Oil NEEDS COVERED! You will find assurance in our "highly knowledgeable" staff as majority of the employees within our company actually transitioned from the Medical Marijuana industry. And we all still ABSOLUTELY LOVE what we do for a living! Granted, its kind of hard to have a bad day catching up on Netflix and selling weed all day long but thats just why we carry a smile while doing it! The Kushery stores honor the military, medical patients and YOU (on your birthday) with 10% OFF your purchase! You must be at least 21 years of age to enter as well as purchase marijuana here. Please have valid photo i.d. ready upon entering our facility. OUR SERVICE AREAS: Martha Lake, Mill Creek, North Creek, Canyon Park, Lynnwood, Inglewood ,Finn Hill, Juanita, Kirkland, Mount Lake Terrace, Maltby, Woodinville, Cottage Lake, Kingsgate, Totem Lake, Lake City, Greenwood, Maple Leaf, Northgate, Shoreline, Ballard,Fremont, Woodway, North Seattle, Bitter Lake, Ravenna, Wedgewood, Phinney Ridge, Broadview, Crown Hill, Brier, Edmonds, Kingston, Alderwood, Echo Lake, Woodway, Mukilteo, Everett