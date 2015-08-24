Our store is happy to be offering daily deals for our customers to take advantage of throughout the week. Check out the deals below! Brands listed may not always be in stock. Please refer to our menu to see what might be in!
As part of our daily deals, Every Saturday will feature specials on pre loaded cartridges from assorted companies.
As part of our daily deals, customers will be allowed to pick 1 (one) of our Daily Specials from the week to apply to your transaction.
As part of our daily deals, Monday will be featuring products from Golden Tree Productions with specials on their flower in particular.
As part of our daily deals, Tuesday will be featuring products from Topshelf with specials on their flower, cartridges, and joints.
As part of our daily deals, every Wednesday will feature specials on concentrates from assorted companies, as well as deals on products from the company "Solar Gold"
As part of our daily deals, Thursdays will see discounts on many of our high end buds bringing them into a more reasonable price range.
As part of our daily deals, Fridays offer a scaling discount based on the number of items purchased for those looking to stock up for the weekend. Items must be a minimum of $10 to contribute towards this discount.