The Last Stop Pot Shop - Gold Bar
656 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 281
Show All 57
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$195
Deals
XMAS DAY WE ARE OPEN ***LIMITED HOURS***
Valid 12/25/2019 – 12/27/2019
WE ARE OPEN 10AM-6PM! WE ARE RUNNING OUR SUNDAY SPECIAL TODAY (PICK FROM ANY OF OUR DAILY SPECIALS) HAPPY HOLIDAZE!
***Discounts cannot exceed 30% off***
XMAS DAY WE ARE OPEN ***LIMITED HOURS***
Valid 12/25/2019 – 12/27/2019
WE ARE OPEN 10AM-6PM! WE ARE RUNNING OUR SUNDAY SPECIAL TODAY (PICK FROM ANY OF OUR DAILY SPECIALS) HAPPY HOLIDAZE!
***Discounts cannot exceed 30% off***
All Products
Harmony Farms Pink Lemonade Co2 510-Thread Vape Cart
from Harmony Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$461 g
In-store only
FIRELINE CANNABIS Watermelon Gelato Crumble 1g
from Fireline Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
Fireline Black Cherry Pie 1g
from Fireline Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fireline Ghost Mints
from Fireline Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Harmony Farms CO2 Harlequin CBD 510-Thread Vape Cart 1g
from Harmony Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$461 g
In-store only
Harmony Farms Harlequin Flower
from Harmony Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Harmony Farms SS XJ-13 Vape Cart 0.5g
from Harmony Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$38½ g
In-store only
Harmony Farms Mango Flower
from Harmony Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
FIRELINE CANNABIS Skunk GMO Flower
from Fireline Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Fireline Skatalite
from Fireline Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Fireline JMO
from Fireline Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
In-store only
Fireline White Wedding Cake
from Fireline Cannabis
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
QUALITY GREEN TREES Freddy's Fuego Animal Gas Flower 1g
from Freddy's Fuego
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Solar Gold CBD Sour Tsunami
from Solar Gold Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Solar Gold Prism
from Solar Gold Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Solar Gold Purple Punch
from Solar Gold Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Solar Gold Purple Persuasion #5
from Solar Gold Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Solar Gold Frankenstein
from Solar Gold Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
GTP Purple Arrow
from Golden Tree Productions (GTP)
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GTP Purps 1
from Golden Tree Productions (GTP)
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
CLANDESTINE Velvet Kush
from Clandestine Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
NWCS Hash Plant LEG
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Solar Gold Meltdown
from Solar Gold Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
GTP AK-47
from Golden Tree Productions (GTP)
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+3 more sizes
In-store only
GTP Yoda OG
from Golden Tree Productions (GTP)
___
THC
___
CBD
$1851 oz
In-store only
GTP Blueberry Cookies
from Golden Tree Productions (GTP)
___
THC
___
CBD
$100½ oz
+1 more size
In-store only
GTP Oregon Silver Haze
from Golden Tree Productions (GTP)
___
THC
___
CBD
$1851 oz
In-store only
NWCS Green Crack LEG
from Northwest Cannabis Solutions
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
CLANDESTINE Mimosa
from Clandestine Gardens
___
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
AMERIKAN WEED OLEUM Dirty Girl Sugar Cone 1g
from Oleum Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
AMERIKAN WEED OLEUM Primate OG Surgar Cone
from Oleum Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
In-store only
Freddy's Fuego - Tropic Truffle
from Freddy's Fuego
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Freddy's Fuego - SinMint Sorbet
from Freddy's Fuego
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Fireline - Pearl Scout Cookies
from Fireline
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fireline - Skunk GMO
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fireline - Guava Cake
from Fireline
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Fireline - Blackberry Chem OG
from Fireline
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Clandestine Gardens - Sundae Driver
from Clandestine Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Clandestine Gardens - Wedding Cake
from Clandestine Gardens
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Fireline - Fire Power
from Fireline Cannabis
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Fire Power
Strain
$81 g
+1 more size
In-store only
12345 ... 17