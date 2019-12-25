If you are searching for the best deals and ganja advice in the Sky Valley then look no further, we are here for you!

We are proud to say that we have the LARGEST selection to choose from East of Everett on Highway 2, and we are the best choice to stop at if you're looking for product in Snohomish County!

Our Budtenders are very knowledgeable about the products we offer. We are always open to friendly discussions about the differences between strains, products, and effects. We are here to answer all of your questions and help you have a great time (both while buying the product, and when enjoying later on) so please don't hesitate to give us an opportunity to share our knowledge!

We are one of the only animal-friendly stores in the area, so pets are always welcome here as long as they're well behaved! In addition, our staff are sometimes accompanied by furry friends of their own who love begging for attention and treats.

The Last Stop Pot Shop is affiliated with The Kushery stores located in Clearview, Lake Forest Park, Cathcart, and also now in the Stanwood area. Combined, our employees have decades of Marijuana Experience under their belts, with some having transitioned directly from the Medical Marijuana Field to the Recreational side of things. This means we know how to help you find exactly what you need, and we do it with a smile on our faces because we truly love what we do.

We offer a WIDE variety of products to choose from, and have different daily specials for each day of the week to satisfy different people's needs. We also offer a DAILY 4:20PM SPECIAL, where you get 15% off your purchase just by simply being in the store at exactly 4:20PM when the alarm goes off!

Few quick points:

**Gold Bar's most trusted marijuana retailer**

-LARGEST SELECTION IN THE SKY VALLEY

-DAILY HAPPY HOUR (15% OFF) FROM 10AM-11AM & 7PM-8PM

-Debit accepted at register

-ATM on-site

-Air conditioning and free water available

-$10 grams everyday, constantly rotating product

-Local Worker's Discount (currently employed between Stevens Pass & Monroe = 10% off)

-Veterans Discount 10%

-Medical Patients Discount 10% (with proof of valid card)

-Birthday Discount 10%

-Daily 4:20 Special (just be here at exactly 4:20PM and receive 15% off)