orcid69 on November 16, 2018

Okay so this shop is super awesome. I have been there about 25 times now and they're always very helpful their prices are great they have the super bomb herb I especially like the Girl Scout cookies.. Evergreen OG and Malibuthe ..Bubba Kush by Sugar Babies is an awesome deal with a great High can't beat the prices dirty girl was some pretty good stuff too by the gram which is grown in Wenatchee I think this place is great I'm from Phoenix so coming to Washington and being able to get the legal stuff and getting very good help made my vacations in index very fun and enjoyable I never ran out of my product they were always open and ready to get me whatever I was looking for thank you last stop pot shop. ✌️🍃🚬