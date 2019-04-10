Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
The friendliest pot shop in town! Come in for an experience you'll never forget! Here at The Link we pride ourselves on customer service and carrying a variety of farms for an optimal experience. We have personable and knowledgeable staff to always make sure you are getting whats right for you! We love getting you Linked up!