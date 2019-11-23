Follow
The Local Market
541-566-4207
113 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 69
Show All 38
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$300
Deals
Bo's Nose Knows - Grease Monkey in the House!!! $45/g out the door!
Valid 11/21/2019 – 12/1/2019
Hurry in and grab some of the newest drop from Bo's Nose , as you know... THEY GO FAST!!
*Limit 5 grams per Customer*
Bo's Nose Knows - Grease Monkey in the House!!! $45/g out the door!
Valid 11/21/2019 – 12/1/2019
Hurry in and grab some of the newest drop from Bo's Nose , as you know... THEY GO FAST!!
*Limit 5 grams per Customer*
All Products
Gushers by Paschal Farms
from Paschal Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Cookies by Paschal Farms
from Paschal Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
333 OG by Paschal Farms
from Paschal Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sour Diesel by Hydra
from Hydra
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Stash by Focus North
from Focus North
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Punch by Gnome Grown
from Gnome Grown
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pre '98 Bubba Kush by HIghland Provisions
from Highland Provisions
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Kings Stash by Archive
from Archive
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Goat Blocks by Pruf Cultivar
from Pruf Cultivar
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
333 OG by Paschal Farms
from Paschal Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Apricot Moonshine by Paschal Farms
from Paschal Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Doughlato by Archive
from Archive
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Forbidden Fruit by Poseidon's Element
from Poseidon's Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rocket Fuel by Storm
from Storm
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Magoo by Storm
from Storm
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Wedding Crasher #9 by Rolen Stone Farms
from Rolen Stone Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Rude Boi OG by Pacific Grove
from Pacific Grove
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Sorbet by Pruf Cultivar
from Pruf Cultivar
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Vanilla Frosting by Rising Leaf Farms
from Rising Leaf Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Milk and Cookies by Indo Supply Co.
from Indo Supply Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Deadhead OG by Indo Supply Co.
from Indo Supply Co.
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Sundae Driver by Bull Moon
from Bull Moon
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato 33 by Sugarbud
from Sugarbud
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
GMO Cookies by Bull Moon
from Bull Moon
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Dirty Taxi #4 by Archive
from Archive
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Orange Cookies by Archive
from Archive
___
THC
___
CBD
$151 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Cut & Paste by Pruf Cultivar
from Pruf Cultivar
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Split by Poseidon's Element
from Poseidon's Element
___
THC
___
CBD
$71 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Animal Cookies x Chemdawg Live Resin by White Label Extracts
from White Label Extracts
67.67%
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
SFV x Chemdawg Live Resin by Oregon Genetics
from Oregon Genetics
___
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
PineBerry Cartridges by Winberry Farms
from Winberry Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Royal Diesel Cartridges by Buddies
from Buddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Citrus Farmer Cartridges by Buddies
from Buddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Orange Soda Live Resin by Echo Electuary
from Echo Electuary
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Cherry Diesel Cartridges by Buddies
from Buddies
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
MAC Fruity Pebbles Cartridges by Natural Gas Extracts
from Natural Gas Extracts
___
THC
___
CBD
$45each
In-store only
8541 Shatter by Echo Electuary
from Echo Electuary
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Golden Goat Cartridges by Winberry Farms
from Winberry Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Bubba Kush Cartridges by Winberry Farms
from Winberry Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Kosher Kush Cartridges by Winberry Farms
from Winberry Farms
___
THC
___
CBD
$40each
In-store only
123