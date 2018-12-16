The Local Market is located in "The Maker's District", on 1st St and Greenwood. Seconds from downtown Bend! We have remodeled the old Locavore building with Keith Haring inspired murals and with other eye catching art. The real story is the flower/concentrate we curate from elite growers and extractors, locally and around the state. All we carry is exclusive flavors that are from industry leading growers that you CANNOT find anywhere else. "No Mids" is a slogan and our brand that we push heavily; "Mids" are Mid-Grade products, which we will not carry... Exclusive Top-Shelf Only! We are cannabis enthusiasts to the core and are committed to searching for the most gifted growers and exotic genetics available. We guarantee you will always be surprised about what's new on the shelf. "Shout Out" to Bend, Redmond, La Pine, Madras, Sisters, Terrebonne, and Tumalo for your love of Cannabis and your support for it's culture. We love you back.