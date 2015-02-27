Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Great location an the budtenders are always helpfull
ytka888G
on December 11, 2016
Very lovely all ladies stuff, so when you come don't forget to bring a treat to the ladies, they are very informative, knowledgeable and seem like they love what they do.
CrazyCatSir
on March 26, 2016
good prices, friendly staff, daily specials. good prices too, should check this place out!
LV2
on November 11, 2015
Great quality on different strains. Im from New York and we see very nice buds out there as well. But The Loft is all top shelf and you can see it through the product.
Just picked up some Chemdawg and Super Platinum Og last night. Ive had them before, but wow the quality and how it smoked and tasted was very impressive.
5 STARS *****
Sweet_pie
on May 12, 2015
Awesome shop, teeny tiny location with lots of stairs. The gentleman who helped me was amazing. Helped me pick out two amazing indicas and I told him since he seemed to have similar tastes to pick out two more and he grabbed two of the best at the shop. And nailed it.