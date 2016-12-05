The M Store is your premier cannabis retailer proud to offer a wide selection of the best farms in Washington state. We strive to have the perfect product regardless of your budget or experience. Customer service has and always will be our primary focus and we pride ourselves on our warm and inviting atmosphere. We are conveniently located in the heart of Yakima on East Nob Hill Blvd seconds from the Nob Hill Exit on I-82. We are proud to service the entire valley from Selah to Sunnyside, Toppenish, Wapato, Buena, Donald, and Tieton City. We are just a few blocks from the state fair park and the Sundome making us the easy choice while attending events in town. Here at The M Store we strive to showcase some of the smaller boutique producers in our wonderful state. We believe that small, family run farms provide a level of passion that is easily recognized the moment you try one of their products. Some of our quality partners are Lilac City Gardens, Oleum Extracts, Refine Seattle, Gabriel Cannabis, Wicked Weed, Olala, US Cannabis, Smokey Point Productions, Regulator, Cedar Creek Cannabis, The High Road, Gecko Growers, Hill Top Growers, Doctor and Crook, Swift Edibles, Henderson Distribution etc. with many more added monthly. Regardless of your personal preference we are confident that we will have the right farm for you. Come in today and let us show you all that we have to offer.