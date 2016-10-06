Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Worst experience ever. Shorted me half gram of wax then tried to make me feel like I was asking for something free when I came back to get it. No selection, staff argued about not giving me anything right in front of me. Do not go here!
bigdaddy1216
on March 10, 2017
Very good prices and nice staff
ruralman85
on December 11, 2016
Worst experience ever. Felt more like an illegal drug deal. Didn't get tire them weigh the medicine in front of me and it was handed to me in a rolled up sandwich bag. Not very professional. Never shopping here again.