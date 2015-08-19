Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
NO WAY!!! 41.9% Sweet Melissa. Only 1 pound available
About
The Medication Station is the premier recreational and medical marijuana dispensary in Oregon, offering the highest quality flower at the most competitive prices in the region. We are located in the heart of Cottage Grove, only half a mile from Exit 174 on Interstate 5.
We offer a welcoming, friendly and professional atmosphere, catering to a wide variety of cannabis users with products ranging from edibles, concentrates, tinctures and oil to the best flower around. Stop by and see us today!
One discount per customer per visit, no stacking discounts.