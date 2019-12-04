The Medication Station has a large variety of cannabis products serving both recreational and medical customers. Our motto "Committed to Compassion" comes from our core belief that cannabis is a vital medicine for people with a wide variety of conditions. Cannabis warms humanity with compassion and Oregon has arguably some of the best in the world. We strive to seek out the best Oregon has to offer in all of our product categories: Yerba Buena, Pruf Cultivar, Resin Ranchers, Emerald Evolution, Trichome Farms, Oregon Greens, Pistol Point, Lucky Lion,Geek Farms, Eugreen ... We have a wide selection of cannabis extracts and concentrates from the guys who know how its done: Dirty Arm Farm, Willamette Valley Alchemy, Lunchbox Alchemy, Gold Moon, Dab Society, BOOM, Select, OPen, AVITAS, ORCHID, PAX POD's & Devices, Hood Oil, Hush, Bhomchelly, Compass, Portland Rosin Company, DocZ... to name a few. Live Resin, Rosin, Ice Resin, Shatter, Crumble, Space Rocks, TWAX Joints, Wax, Pull & Snap, Hash, Kief, THC-A Crystalline, CO2 Oil and Shatter,THC Inhalers, Distillate Cartridges-SAP-Shatter-Flavored Shatter and Syringes!, BHO, PHO... Currently in stock! Edibles.... Mmmmmm Gummy's, Taffy, Chocolate, Cookies, Cakeballs, Crackers, Beverages, Hard Candies, Honey, Vegan Options, Gluten Free Options, Savory and Sweet. By.... Gron, Wyld, Wana, Lunchbox Alchemy, That Taffy, Willamette Valley Alchemy, Elbe's Edibles, Baker Bros, Fully Baked, Lief Goods, Retreats, Medicine Man, She Don't Know, Delta 9, the list updates everyday. Topicals, Salves, Rubs, Soaks,Balms, Transdermal Patches and Pens, Rollerballs, Sticks, Salts, Products with CBD or with THC or in a 1:1 ratio.. your choice. Crafted by: 2017 Dope Cup Topical Winner Hana Medicinal, Empower, Sacred Herb, Physic, Flower Child, Mary's Medicinals, Dope Cup Runner Up.... Medicine Farm Botanicals (famous Dragon Balm and Extra Strength Balm!) New products arrive everyday.. We have Clones ! & Seeds ! RSO ---- in CBD, THC, or 1:1! Tinctures with Indica or Sativa, Hybrids, just CBD, just THC, 1:1 THC/CBD... we have them for day or nite! CBD Capsues, THC Capsules, Many CBD options for eating, vaping, smoking, rubbing! Don't forget Pipes, Bongs, Vaporizers, Dab Rigs\Tools, E-Nails, Nectar Collectors, Silicone Pipes or Water Pipes, Stash Bags, Rolling Papers, Rolling Machines, Glassware of all sorts, Scales, Dab Pens and batteries, Atomizers, Grinders... at all price ranges! Brands include Storz and Bickel (Volcano and Crafty Vaporizer), PAX, Source Orb, Kandy Pens, Smart Pipe, RYOT, StashLogix, Eyce.. and many more. Easy to find us right on Highway 101 Lots of easy parking on Alder street or right on the 101! Come check us out and see why travelers and locals prefer us for high quality, good service and amazing prices. We have DEALS everyday of the week and new products arriving everyday! A big Thank You to all our amazing customers from the crew at The Medication Station! your feedback is always welcome. Committed to Compassion Newport 454 SW Coast Hwy (US Highway 101) 541-265-9170