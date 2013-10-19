*MENU PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE 20% RECREATIONAL TAX *

Downtown Bend, OR's, marijuana dispensary for medical and recreational sales with great prices and selection! We are a locally-owned cannabis dispensary that is dedicated to our customers and patients with both THC and CBD products. We carry indoor and outdoor cannabis, medibles, concentrates, seeds, topicals, and more.

We always offer discounts to veterans, as well as different deals for each day of the week. Come by the last hour of every day for 10% off your whole order!