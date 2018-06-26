Welcome to The Medicine Man, the best medical and recreational marijuana dispensary in Cortez Colorado! The Medicine Man is located on 310 E. Main Street in Cortez Colorado. We are across the street from Wendy’s restaurant and close to several shopping centers and 420 friendly hotels. We are close to popular attractions Mesa Verde National Park and the Four Corners National Monument. At The Medicine Man we are committed to providing high quality marijuana and customer service to our medical patients and recreational shoppers. We take pride in giving our medical and recreational customers an amazing shopping experience. Our unique services, compassion, and professionalism give patients the quality of life they deserve, in addition to offering the best products on the market. As a result The Medicine Man offers hospitality that is unmatched. Feel free to come by and see us because at The Medicine Man every customer is treated like family! The Medicine Man first opened its doors in 2010, and is the only locally owned and operated medical and recreational dispensary in Cortez, Colorado. On February 12, 2015, our doors opened for recreational sales. The Medicine Man offers the same award-winning cannabis available to our medical patients to anyone aged 21 and over.