Welcome to The Medicine Room located on historic Route 66 in Winslow, Arizona! Swing by and take it easy! * WIDE SELECTION of edibles, concentrates, accessories, CBD products, and flower as pre-rolls, pre-pack, and deli style! * NEW PATIENTS: Free Gram of any deli flower offering * EVERY DAY HAS A UNIQUE SPECIAL! SEE DEALS MENU! * REWARDS SYSTEM - Accumulate points! * IN-HOUSE DISCOUNTS - Edibles and flower (especially bulk flower!) * SMILES are always free! * CERTIFICATIONS: We help patients get certified! Please contact us at: medroomofficedispensary@gmail.com PLEASE NOTE: Our building is light blue with a brown roof. The closest exit is Exit 252. We are located, physically, on Frontage Road, south of W 3rd Street, but our location is technically, 2015 W. 3rd Street! Google maps is now correct on google maps but it's not yet correct on here!