DISPENSARY
MEDICAL
The Mint Cannabis - Bonita Springs
In-store purchasing only
19 Reviews of The Mint Cannabis - Bonita Springs
4.7
Quality
4.8
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
K........o
October 1, 2022
This dispensary and the staff are some of the most educated and well qualified bud tenders for legit medical help. This dispensary I’m gonna say is probably the best in southwest Florida it just literally sucks They are the only dispensary that doesn’t deliver in that area (Bonita Springs, Florida) so while there a purple punch does more to kill my pain and anxiety and depression and is better priced anywhere else, I am usually forced to purchase from a different dispensary because I cannot get all the way up there on my own. Anyone who can get to this dispensary get there first before you go anywhere else! Sales are great! High inventory of 1 g Vape carts that are strong! Purple punch iand King Louis are awesome for pain !!
c........6
December 15, 2022
They go above and beyond to make sure you’re accommodated, talk to you in depth about your selection if you’re unsure, attentive of your needs and that the transaction and sale goes smoothly. I love the staff here.
t........7
July 27, 2022
I have been around to almost all of the dispensaries in the Bonita Springs area and Cannabist is definitely my favorite. Never busy, great deals, and even better products to pick from. Going here is always a pleasure and is my first choice when picking up what I need.
G........3
August 18, 2021
Way better than most places to pick up in the area. Will definitely stop in again
h........n
October 14, 2021
Columbia Care is a top notch dispensary that has the greatest inventory and deals. More specifically, they consistently have the BEST selection of flower out of all the other dispensaries. They are all about quality, which I love! The staff is absolutely wonderful. Ashley A. is amazing!! She makes awesome suggestions and is always a pleasure to interact with. If you’re looking for a quality dispensary that is a one stop shop, look no further! By far my favorite dispensary!
J........0
November 17, 2022
every thing
Q........1
September 17, 2021
I liked everything about my visit! Jorge is the best! Thank you for all your help! The friendliest place ever as soon as you walk in the door! And all very knowledgeable! I’ll be back… Thanks again!!!
b........s
September 1, 2021
Everyone working in this dispensary is phenomenal… Especially Princess Ashley! She has such a wonderful energy… is always welcoming and has great advice to give when it comes to choosing what will work best for you!
c........c
March 31, 2022
Quickest dispensary around and always havs the best sales!
B........a
April 3, 2020
As of this posting they have restocked their flower and have two new strains. I tried the Island Chill and its freaking great! There is no need to wait hours on end for that other place on Bonita Beach road . Best prices in town. Best flower ( yes its often not is stock because its that good). Best prices ( has a lot to do with why it goes out the door so quickly ) . The only thing better about the above is the staff. They are among the best in the business and you really should go check them out. Peace..... ***all results and experiences are my own***
k........t
July 20, 2021
They run a tight operation. Short wait times, great service and stellar products. Ashley and Ashley are as pretty as they are helpful. Has been and will continue to be my go to spot.
L........8
February 9, 2020
Hands down, this is the best dispensary in Bonita Springs. Relaxing atmosphere, super friendly and knowledgeable staff and the best quality flower. Looking forward to see how they grow as a company!
k........l
March 6, 2021
First time here today and it was a pleasure. Great location with easy parking. Jacob was great to work with while making my purchase. I will be back.
J........k
February 22, 2020
My first experience was a great experience! I was warmly and happily greeted as I walked in and was quickly introduced to the budtender. AJ was extremely kind and very informative! I noticed it was important to him that I was satisfied with my transaction. I appreciate the effort he put in to make a connection with me. Besides the staff, the storefront was clean and professional. Additionally, the products are great; the only complaint I have is not having much flower in stock(not the store's fault), and the Mint Chip whole flower looks like popcorn.
J........3
July 16, 2020
Columbia care is the best dispensary in lee county. Aj is the best by letting you know his experiences with the different types of medications. I feel like the rest of the staff is just as helpful and friendly. They take pride in giving patients the best care that they need.
n........3
March 8, 2020
Great experience thanks to Maisie! She was very knowledgeable about the products, which are very high quality. Great value for flower, hope to see more high THC strains
R........e
June 27, 2020
excellent service and also friendly
R........i
July 24, 2020
They are extremely shifty when it comes to pricing they try to hustle you, extremely over priced for average quality ... absolutely no loyalty to faithful clientele!."
F........2
May 1, 2020
Really great team. I went last month and they were all very friendly and helped me get a great discount on some new product. Would recommend