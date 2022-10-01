This dispensary and the staff are some of the most educated and well qualified bud tenders for legit medical help. This dispensary I’m gonna say is probably the best in southwest Florida it just literally sucks They are the only dispensary that doesn’t deliver in that area (Bonita Springs, Florida) so while there a purple punch does more to kill my pain and anxiety and depression and is better priced anywhere else, I am usually forced to purchase from a different dispensary because I cannot get all the way up there on my own. Anyone who can get to this dispensary get there first before you go anywhere else! Sales are great! High inventory of 1 g Vape carts that are strong! Purple punch iand King Louis are awesome for pain !!