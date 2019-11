1nugglover on October 12, 2015

Wonderful! Very nice people, a large variety of products and strains. Jennie is so friendly, knowledgeable and honest. She met me at the door and welcomed me in and made me feel like I was home. I definitely recommend to everyone. This is my new home spot. You get your money's worth and more. I told her it was my birthday.and she hooked me up. 😃