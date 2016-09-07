Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
One again 2 people who walked in after me get to go to the back before i get called to the back for a online order every time this happens 🤔
lulusee
on November 20, 2019
I love the prerolls.
Dispensary said:
Enjoy! 💚
alexmontes23
on November 20, 2019
Good service
Dispensary said:
💚
Aaron.E
on November 20, 2019
Awesome daily deals and didnt have a wait time. celynda presented excellent service!
Paco4200
on November 19, 2019
Nirvana Phoenix has always been a great spot to go get meds at 🤙
Dispensary said:
Thanks for stopping by! Enjoy! 💚
BigBear623
on November 19, 2019
One of the best dispensary on the west side! I appreciate their fast and knowledgeable customer service and their awesome daily deals! 10/10
svallej0
on November 19, 2019
nirvana has continued to stay my favorite dispensary ! even after the recent minor deal changes which i thought would affect me, the changes actually saved me some cash ! my favorite deal is the flower special, top shelf for such an affordable price.
Dispensary said:
Thank you for telling us about your experience! We love hearing how we're able to assist our patients with our products! Enjoy! 💚 💚
Kingjcancer
on November 19, 2019
I come 2 3 times a week and everyone there is amazing and nice. At the Narivana center they treat you like family. It is always fast never a wait. They have the best bud there to.
Dispensary said:
Thank you for your review! 💚💚💚💚
Momo84
on November 19, 2019
Nice staff great prices clean facility.
Dispensary said:
Thank you for your review! We appreciate your response! 😁💚