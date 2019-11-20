The Novel Tree is an I502 licensed medical and recreational marijuana dispensary in Bellevue, WA, serving anybody 21+. We now offer a dedicated space for medical patients- please check in with our greeter to meet with a certified medical marijuana consultant. We are an independently owned & operated where you will find many brands you won't find anywhere else in the area. We don't carry any of the mass produced & pesticide pumped garbage so prevalent in other Bellevue & Kirkland stores, instead we focus on small-batch quality with fair prices to bring you the absolute best experience possible. If we wouldn't smoke it, we wouldn't sell it. Join The Novel Trees' cannabis curators as we explore a newly legal agricultural market whose products' use is deeply rooted in human culture and spirit. We offer cannabis buds, edibles, concentrates, and more from the best of our state farmers. Our functional art gallery & bud bar is located at the Bellevue / Redmond / Kirkland union: 1817 130th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98005. It's a short ride across the bridge from Seattle. We are also easily accessible from Sammamish, Renton, Woodinville, and Issaquah. Free parking! Ask about our loyalty program! Check out our most up to date menu, online & mobile ordering!: http://www.novel-tree.com/menu/ We are a family owned cannabis dispensary whose focus is on progression. This 'grand experiment' is allowing us to present legal cannabis to the world. We want the most favorable reception possible. This is why we focus on quality, service, and experience. Our mission is to partner with smaller growers across the state who keep the end user in mind. We strive to keep our prices low for the recreational market while making sure everything is "top shelf". We value the grow process as much as the final cannabinoid %. If you don't see it on the menu, make a request and we will do our best to source it for you! We offer indoor, outdoor, and greenhouse grown cannabis. We do our best to ensure all our cannabis is pesticide free. And although the federal government has restricted cannabis farms from achieving the "organic" stamp, most of the products we carry are grown with all organic soils and nutrients. Organic cannabis that comes with a receipt... how crazy is that?! We do not list the cannabinoid % on Leafly but, do have them available at our location! A budtender would be happy to help you find the strain that's right for you. We are currently cash only and do have an ATM onsite. https://www.facebook.com/TheNovelTree We have a rotating selection of flower & oil to ensure we carry the freshest products and nothing goes stale. Our edible selection is more consistent with delicious and unique offerings. Most of our favorite growers tend to be more small-batch with limited supply per harvest. Our current selection includes products from partners: American Baked CO, Avitas, Botanica, Burnwell, Cascadia Gardens, Clandestine, Circanna, Dogtown Pioneers, Double Delicious, Emerald Evolution, Ethos, Fairwinds, Forbidden Farms, Freya Farms, Goodship, Green Acres, Green Barn Farms, Green Brothers, Green Island Growers, High Tide, Honu, Kiona, Koda, Landseye, LeafWERX, Lit Pure, Marley Natural, Mirth, MT. Baker, Northwest Wonderland, Panacea, Pearl, Puffin Farm, Raven Grass, RPS Growers, Secret Gardens Of Washington, Sugarleaf, T.H. Sea, Verdelux, Virginia Company, Walden, Washington’s Finest Cannabis, & Zoots. AWARDS FOR SERVICE 2019 Best of 425 Voted by 425 Magazine & 425 Business Magazine readers: Best Cannabis Shop The Novel Tree 2018 Best of 425 Voted by 425 Magazine & 425 Business Magazine readers: Best Cannabis Shop The Novel Tree 2017 Recipient of the: "People love us on Yelp" Excellence Award 2016 Bellevue Small Business Excellence Award Cannabis Clinics The Novel Tree 2016 National Cannabist Awards Marketing / Customer Experience The Novel Tree 2016 Recipient of the "People love us on Yelp" Excellence Award 2015 CBE Top 100 The Novel Tree #49 in World for Cannabis Producer, Processors and Retailers. 2015 Dope Awards Washington Best Atmosphere The Novel Tree 2015 Dope Awards Washington Best Edible Selection The Novel Tree ----------