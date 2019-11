*About Us* Text "OGC" to 858-283-4420 for Weekly Specials, Patient Appreciation Deals, Restock Alerts and Other Great Offerings!! THE OG COLLECTIVE WILL MATCH ANY DISPENSARIES ADVERTISED PRICE ON ANY BRAND, ANY DAILY OR HAPPY HOUR SPECIAL (SEE DISPENSARY FOR DETAILS, Licensed Dispensary) WE MATCH ALL DEALS FROM ANY LICENSED DISPENSARY*! (*THE ONLY FLOWER PRICES WE MATCH IS ON PREPACKAGED BRAND COMPANIES) DAILY SPECIALS Puff The Magic MONDAY: All Captain Puffs 20% Off!! InHouse Prerolls 20% Off & All Other Prerolls 10% Off Madman TUESDAY: All Madman Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off (1g for concentrates) Topical/Tincture WEDNESDAY: All Topicals and Tinctures 10% Off Thirsty THURSDAY: All Madman Drinks and Edibles 20% Off & 10% Off All Other Drinks and Edibles. Flower FRIDAY: All Grams Buy 1 Get 1 50% Off The Same Shelf. All Ounces 10% Off (excludes $95 ounce) SHATTERDAY(saturday): All Shatter and Budder 10% Off Soilgrown Solventless SUNDAY: All Soilgrown Premium Rosin 20% Off & All Other Solventless Concentrates 10% Off. A10-17-0000028-TEMP