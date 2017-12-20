Alfnjm on March 18, 2018

I bought 3000mg CBD tincture by Habit. I have been using Papa and Barkley 30:1. I have chronic pain and inflammation which was greatly helped by Papa and Barkley. After two days on Habit my pain returned full force and I was using the same dosage. I called the store at 10:30 Sunday morning and asked to speak to the manager. Marco when I explained the situation stated he needed to call the owner and call me back to see if they would do an exchange or return. At 2:30 he hadn't called yet, so I called back and was put on hold for 5 minutes. Then he came on and said he was busy with patients. He said it would be more likely to happen if I came in. Given my chronic pain, I was hoping to avoid the 30 minute drive each way to get to them if they were not going to be able to help me. When I got there he called and the owner said the Habit went out of business so they could not exchange or return it. The sales guy that had helped me even lied and said he told me there were no refunds. Which he NEVER did! As a business you should stand behind the products you sell and don't sell crap!! They clearly don't care about patients. I will never shop there again, nor will any of my friends!!!! Bad business all around!