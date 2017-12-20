Mookey92
this place is amazing recommend to anyone trying to reach the next level
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.6
10 reviews
this place is amazing recommend to anyone trying to reach the next level
This is the greatest dispensary I've been to so far. Very compassionate ,the variety is great . The pistol point brand is amazing .the vape refills are reasonably priced.
Have been here a few times now. Really like this spot a lot. The selection is always amazing. Some of the folks tend to know a bit more then some of the others. But . Still a dope place to go!!!! Will be back, without a doubt.
This place is awesome if you haven't been here I recommend it. They sell nothing but the best product especially if you like team elite genetics products like I do. If your having trouble finding exactly what you need the knowledgeable staff will hook you up and help find the right product for you.
First time there staff knowledge at a high standard. They were very informative.
This place is dope as shit. My boy Bacon hooked it up. Was knowledgeable, cool as hell, and a real OK. HIGHLY recommend this spot.
Came through twice on my trip out to visit family. The staff is friendly and helpful, and they have a fantastic selection. Will definitely be returning every time I’m in the area.
I bought 3000mg CBD tincture by Habit. I have been using Papa and Barkley 30:1. I have chronic pain and inflammation which was greatly helped by Papa and Barkley. After two days on Habit my pain returned full force and I was using the same dosage. I called the store at 10:30 Sunday morning and asked to speak to the manager. Marco when I explained the situation stated he needed to call the owner and call me back to see if they would do an exchange or return. At 2:30 he hadn't called yet, so I called back and was put on hold for 5 minutes. Then he came on and said he was busy with patients. He said it would be more likely to happen if I came in. Given my chronic pain, I was hoping to avoid the 30 minute drive each way to get to them if they were not going to be able to help me. When I got there he called and the owner said the Habit went out of business so they could not exchange or return it. The sales guy that had helped me even lied and said he told me there were no refunds. Which he NEVER did! As a business you should stand behind the products you sell and don't sell crap!! They clearly don't care about patients. I will never shop there again, nor will any of my friends!!!! Bad business all around!
My favorite location in the desert!! Always good selection and pries
Discreet and great prices and product. Always a goto😎🙏