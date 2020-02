Craft Cannabis Retail Store on the Beautiful Matanuska River. We are located in between two beautiful glaciers and all our KushTopia cannabis is grown using water directly from the Matanuska Glacier Aquifer. We also carry a selection of cannabis and cannabis products grown by various Alaskan cultivators and manufactures. Our inventory moves fast! If you see an item on our menu you really want please call ahead and we will put it aside and have it waiting for you when you arrive! 907-230-7956