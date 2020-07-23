J........9
Loved everything about it! Clean, friendly, helpful and knowledgeable staff! Can’t wait to come back! Great job!!! Thank you!!!
The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of safe, reliable, and remarkable adult use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support human consciousness – to inspire, connect, and calm the mind and body - through intelligent consumption of our natural flower, extractions, and infused products. The Pass stands for permission, community, and evolution. We’re about education, experience, and efficiency. We grow, process, and package a catalog of clean, effects-based products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.
great new dispensary located in berkshires. very friendly and knowledgeable staff. A wide variety of top shelf cannabis products. my fav detail was the packaging and ofcourse the bud! ask for brian or carlise. both were very helpful!
Everyone there was super friendly, the place has a great vibe. The store manager, Brian had an answer for every question I threw at him and was beyond helpful! The product is just as GREAT as the service. I can't wait to go back. I strongly reccomend this dispensery.