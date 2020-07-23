The Pass is a vertically integrated producer of safe, reliable, and remarkable adult use cannabis experiences. Our mission is to support human consciousness – to inspire, connect, and calm the mind and body - through intelligent consumption of our natural flower, extractions, and infused products. The Pass stands for permission, community, and evolution. We’re about education, experience, and efficiency. We grow, process, and package a catalog of clean, effects-based products from our Berkshire mountain campus in Sheffield, MA.