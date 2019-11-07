Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Dixie Gummies and Mints are back in stock. All flavors now available $25/ea. New Pre-Rolls available $12/ea!
About
The Patient Station is a State Licensed Medical Provisioning Center. We offer laboratory-tested cannabis products in a safe, secure location conveniently located right off I-94. Our welcoming staff is committed to educating patients and caregivers about medicinal cannabis to help them live healthier, happier lives. We love our patients!! How can we be of service?