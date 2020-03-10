We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
One week past soft opening and having a great time, come and join us!
About
Whether you're running errands, or visiting the shops of Edmond, there's never a bad day to treat yourself by visiting The Peak Fox Lake! Conveniently located off of I-35 and Fox Lake Lane, our unparalleled dispensary experience is nestled right in the center of your day-to-day routine!
Our mission at The Peak is to provide Oklahoma with a cannabis dispensary experience that focuses on your needs and goals when using medicinal grade cannabis. We've tailored our menus to feature only the highest quality, lab-tested medical marijuana in Oklahoma grown and processed by some of the best people in town. Our rewards program helps you to earn cool prizes and makes medicating with cannabis even more affordable.