Thanks Rachel H go the Ripley and answering all my questions
MikieIII
on November 21, 2019
Amazing. This place is modern, has a drive through, and has by far the best prices in Oklahoma with amazing quality. Not to mention they are open until 1AM. I’d give it 6 stars if I could.
AtomicWarlock
on November 20, 2019
Cool spot, chill employees, and a solid selection. Will definitely continue to hit this spot when I'm in that area.
Kinzer
on November 20, 2019
Environment was chill, clean, and comfortable and the service was great! Adam was extremely helpful and knowledgeable about each product, so I felt like I was making an informed decision. I'll be going back!
scottlaske
on November 19, 2019
Very nice store and a friendly/helpful staff
GreenHavi
on November 18, 2019
Amazing store! Jen was a great help in figuring out what I needed.
Unclerobs
on November 17, 2019
Great setup. Very helpful and knowledgeable employees. Clean and cool.
Lady_Dee73
on November 16, 2019
Rachel did an awesome job helping me and suggesting strains
Lia777
on November 16, 2019
Rachel and Chris are great help. Love the fuzzy wall.