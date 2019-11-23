221 products
All Products
Orange Crit Punch
from Dymond Enterprise
20.4%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gold Leaf
from Dymond Enterprise
17.64%
THC
0%
CBD
North American Indica
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
LA Amnesia
from Green Room Genetics
22.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Skittles
from Green Room Genetics
24.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Sativa
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skunk no.1
from Uphold LLC
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
66 Cookies
from Gray Area Farms
20.23%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cherry Punch
from Dope Nutes
24.84%
THC
0%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Check out our full online menus on our website at https://thepeakok.com/current-menus
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Horchataz
from Red Dirt Sungrown
12.23%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Crazy Glue
from Rooted Zen
18%
THC
0%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Glue Zauce
from Red Dirt Sungrown
17.3%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
So Cal AL
from Red Dirt Sungrown
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Reek n OG
from Rooted Zen
21%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)
from Dr. Big Bud
17.4%
THC
1%
CBD
GSC
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Alien OG
from Red Dirt Sungrown
21%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Alien OG
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kandy Kush
from Red Dirt Sungrown
14.32%
THC
0.7%
CBD
indica
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum Cookies
from Dope Nutes
23%
THC
0.7%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Crack
from The Botanist
22.2%
THC
2.2%
CBD
white crack
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Jager
from Dope Nutes
23%
THC
0.03%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Planet-X
from Green Token
22%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Berry White
from Ignite Farms
16%
THC
0.32%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
G-13
from Green Token
22%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Indica
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Dirty Girl
from Green Token
19.4%
THC
0.28%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Russian
from TB4U Farms
21.2%
THC
2.2%
CBD
Hybrid
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
ATF
from Green Token
24.2%
THC
1.28%
CBD
Sativa
Strain
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blood Orange
from Gray Area Farms
20%
THC
1%
CBD
South Asian Sativa
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Big Bud
from TopShelf
16%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Bud
Strain
$201 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Dymond Enterprise
24%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Dymond Enterprise
18.7%
THC
0.3%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Trainwreck
from Dymond Enterprise
21%
THC
0%
CBD
Trainwreck
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch 1G Rosin Coin- 710 Bootlegger
from 710 Bootlegger
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Purple Punch
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Afghani 1G Sugar- 710 Bootlegger
from 710 Bootlegger
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Afghani
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
AK-47 1G Sugar- 710 Bootlegger
from 710 Bootlegger
83%
THC
0%
CBD
AK-47
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Big Smooth 1G Sugar- 710 Bootlegger
from 710 Bootlegger
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Bruce Banner 1G Sugar- 710 Bootlegger
from 710 Bootlegger
83%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$551 g
In-store only
Banana OG 1G Shatter- 710 Bootlegger
from 710 Bootlegger
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Big Smooth 1G Rosin Coin- 710 Bootlegger
from 710 Bootlegger
87%
THC
0%
CBD
Big Smooth
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
GMO 1G Rosin Coin- 710 Bootlegger
from 710 Bootlegger
88%
THC
0%
CBD
GMO Cookies
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Banana OG 1G Rosin Coin- 710 Bootlegger
from 710 Bootlegger
85%
THC
0%
CBD
Banana OG
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Do-si-Do 1G Shatter- 710 Bootlegger
from 710 Bootlegger
87%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
123456