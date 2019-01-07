Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We started The Peak with one goal in mind - to create a dispensary that put patients first and only offered the highest quality, Oklahoma grown and processed medical marijuana. Check out our always up-to-date online menus on our website at https://thepeakok.com/current-menus