Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Great atmosphere and customer service would highly recommend to a friend.
ShakyBrake5
on December 5, 2019
Great service and a smaller location than The Peak on May, but just as nice on the inside.
EMcMurphy
on December 5, 2019
I really enjoyed the customer service I received from Tarik on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. He was so informative about what information I was seeking regarding certain strains and their corresponding effects, calming and suggested pleasant viable alternatives when I found out Blue Dream was out of stock. I felt put at ease. It was very nice. I don't really plan on going anywhere else. This place is cool, humble, designed well, offers snacks, good spontaneous/routine weekday deals, a lovely e-rewards program where you can submit points for good prizes and phenomenal customer service.
Cbedassie
on December 4, 2019
I love it it love it I love it
BMelton916
on December 3, 2019
Very friendly and super helpful. It was my first time and they were patient with me
Mommydew
on December 2, 2019
Henry was awesome helping me find edibles!! Definitely coming back
AnitaMyrick
on December 2, 2019
Love the staff great place to go very knowledgeable.
CerakeG
on December 2, 2019
Great place, Budtenders are smart and friendly. I’ll be back again. Thanks!