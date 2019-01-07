EMcMurphy on December 5, 2019

I really enjoyed the customer service I received from Tarik on one of the busiest shopping days of the year. He was so informative about what information I was seeking regarding certain strains and their corresponding effects, calming and suggested pleasant viable alternatives when I found out Blue Dream was out of stock. I felt put at ease. It was very nice. I don't really plan on going anywhere else. This place is cool, humble, designed well, offers snacks, good spontaneous/routine weekday deals, a lovely e-rewards program where you can submit points for good prizes and phenomenal customer service.