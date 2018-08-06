We offer a premium medical marijuana dispensary experience in Oklahoma that utilizes custom in-house technology tailored to help you find the perfect cannabis products for your specific needs. All of our medicinal marijuana products are Oklahoma grown & cultivated. We only offer completely organic and pesticide-free medical marijuana that has been batch tested to promote health and wellness. Our mission is to be an information hub for all of our patients, increasing awareness and smart-decision making when it comes to purchasing medical marijuana and in Oklahoma. If you're looking for an Oklahoma dispensary that can help you reach your Height of Wellbeing, stop by and we'll make sure you get the medicinal marijuana that you need, today!