Follow
Pickup available
The Peak Moore - Moore Dispensary
Pickup available
405-676-8550
164 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 60
Show All 32
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$240
Deals
BLACK FRIDAY SALE AT THE PEAK!
Valid 11/26/2019 – 12/1/2019
~ 20% OFF STOREWIDE ~ $100 / OUNCE (30 GRAMS) of Aurora Indica (17.7% THC, 3.6% CBD) AND OG Kush (17.03% THC) *Smaller sized nugs* ~ $200 / OUNCE of Mother's Nature (19.26% THC) ~ $30 / EIGHTHS of Mother's Nature ~ $25 / EIGHTHS of Green Life Kush, GG#4 & OG Kush
BLACK FRIDAY SALE AT THE PEAK!
Valid 11/26/2019 – 12/1/2019
~ 20% OFF STOREWIDE ~ $100 / OUNCE (30 GRAMS) of Aurora Indica (17.7% THC, 3.6% CBD) AND OG Kush (17.03% THC) *Smaller sized nugs* ~ $200 / OUNCE of Mother's Nature (19.26% THC) ~ $30 / EIGHTHS of Mother's Nature ~ $25 / EIGHTHS of Green Life Kush, GG#4 & OG Kush
All Products
King Louis XIII
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2381 ounce
Super Silver Haze
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Super Lemon Haze
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Royal Highness
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Strawberry Cough
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
OG Zkittlez
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Zkittlez
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$70¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Green Life Kush
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Cinderella 99
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
White Strawberry
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Bruce Banner
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Crown Royal
from Sunshine Natural Growers LLC
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
G1
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$101 gram
$101 gram
$33⅛ ounce
Northern Lights
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Chocolope
from Twisted Roo
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
Mothers Nature
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$301 gram
$301 gram
Sour Blues
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Sky Stomper
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Royal Gorilla
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Royal Gorilla
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Super Skunk
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Skunk
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Big Bud
from Twisted Roo
___
THC
___
CBD
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
Golden Goat
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Golden Goat
Strain
$121 gram
$121 gram
$40⅛ ounce
$75¼ ounce
$140½ ounce
$2401 ounce
Cheeze
from Twisted Roo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cheese
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
Chem Dawg
from Twisted Roo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Chem Dawg
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
Critical Skunk
from Twisted Roo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Critical Skunk
Strain
$60⅛ ounce
$60⅛ ounce
$100¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$25⅛ ounce
$25⅛ ounce
Super Silver Haze
from Twisted Roo
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Super Silver Haze
Strain
$50⅛ ounce
$50⅛ ounce
$90¼ ounce
$170½ ounce
Banana Split - Diamond
from Royal Terps
___
THC
___
CBD
$801 gram
$801 gram
Horchataz Sugar Wax
from Dose
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
OG Kush Sugar Wax
from Dose
0%
THC
0%
CBD
OG Kush
Strain
$551 gram
$551 gram
Sour Diesel Sugar Wax
from Dose
___
THC
___
CBD
$551 gram
$551 gram
Gorilla Cookies Syringe
from Dose
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Water Soluble Tincture 600mg
from 1937
600mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$751 gram
$751 gram
Mango Syringe
from 1937
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Watermelon Syringe
from 1937
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Do Si Dos Syringe
from 1937
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Chem Dawg Crumble
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$601 gram
$601 gram
AK47 Sugar
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
Bruce Banner Sugar
from Bootlegger
___
THC
___
CBD
$501 gram
$501 gram
12345