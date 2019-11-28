Deals
* 1st Visit - BOGO- On any Phoenix brand products * Match must be same Item type * Select from one of the following * - In House freshly pressed rosin .5g for $25 - In House Shortie Stash Tins - contains 7 of our delicious .5g prerolls & Phx Lighter - $25 - In House Kief - 1g for $15 - In House Vape Cartridges .5g for $30 OR 1g for $55 - Deli Flower up to a 1/4 oz (max value $65) - OR - 25% off any ONE regular priced or non-sale product. - OR - $10 of any glass or silicon accessories -This applies but not limited to - The dabbers who want to save on shatter,wax,crumble,and terp sauces. The sweet tooth lovers who need deep relief with an edible CBD and THC Tinctures for those in need of internal relief Also applies to 1 pre-packed 1/8th of Grow Science for those brand enthusiasts *Valid in-store on patient's first transaction only* Tax **NOT** Included *Create your own vape cartridge at our signature terpene bar!!! Over 40 strains to choose from. Made to order from scratch! Half gram customized carts $50 full gram carts $80*
