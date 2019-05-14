Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Buds are over priced!! Bud Tenders are full of miss information!! No bud is worth$400.00 on Oz..
They're are so did honest,, they will remove your review of their business
Place a real Gem!!
Plz, save your cash go anywhere else!!
Yvonne485
on October 9, 2019
Very friendly and helpful!
Puffdaddy420.420
on September 23, 2019
hands down the best place iv been to. the bud tender stella is awesome. shes friendly and she hooks me up every time I go there. shes also a cutie. haven't been to flint since the place opened .
Suemac32
on September 8, 2019
Very friendly and knowledgeable budtender, place was awesome !
union1369
on September 5, 2019
Very fast,friendly,very good product and great prices I recommend to stop their if your in the area
SharenBuds
on August 23, 2019
Great quality product and decent prices. Will shop here again.
Chris_Tine
on August 20, 2019
Awesome 👍
Great prices. Friendly, knowledgeable budtenders. Charisse and Justin were great! Signed up for deals and discounts too. I'll be back for sure.