Awesome place, great atmosphere. All the employees are super nice and helpful. Ashley and Randy go above and beyond to take care of their customers!!. Very personal experience and I always leave happy!! Awesome new stuff to try every time i shop!! I don’t go anywhere else!!
This is a small mom and pop kinda shop and that's apart of why I love it so much ... the staff is always friendly and the price are good.. they have select strains 40 otd and shake oz 20 otd ... I LOVE this place
