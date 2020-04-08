407 products
Spirit - Wedding Breath
from QWEST CANNABIS
19.25%
0.04%
Spirit - Wedding Breath
$49⅛ oz
Mango
from Canaca
15.8%
0.01%
Mango
$33⅛ oz
Clipper Lighters (Fudd Friday's)
from HBI Canada
___
___
$2.490 g
Silver Stick Large (one Hitter)
from Openfields
___
___
$400 g
Clipper Lighters Jet
from HBI Canada
___
___
$2.490 g
Clipper Lighters Tie Dye
from HBI Canada
___
___
$2.490 g
Raw Hydrostone
from HBI Canada
___
___
$1.990 g
Cold Creek Kush - Tenzo
from Tenzo
___
___
$55⅛ oz
MK Ultra - Aurora
from Aurora
17.45%
0.05%
MK Ultra
$39⅛ oz
Bakerstreet
from Tweed
20%
___
$131 g
Death Bubba
from QWEST CANNABIS
23.09%
0.04%
Death Bubba
$70⅛ oz
Think Fast
from Benchmark
17.85%
0.05%
Think Fast
$141 g
Dela Haze - Benchmark
from Benchmark
17.85%
___
$141 g
Rio Bravo
from Edison
16.3%
0.07%
Rio Bravo
$121 g
Renew
from Solei
21%
0.05%
Renew
$111 g
Wappa - Redecan
from RedeCan
23.3%
0.04%
Wappa
$42⅛ oz
Daily Special - Indica
from Daily Special
19.15%
___
$59¼ oz
Plain Packaging Indica
from Plain Packaging
14.93%
0.05%
Plain Packaging Indica
$10815 g
Glueberry OG
from Benchmark
17.35%
___
$141 g
Snow Bud
from Benchmark
17.85%
___
$141 g
Kaiser Kush
from Front Porch
18.25%
0.05%
Kaiser Kush
$39⅛ oz
QWEST - OG Kush 25
from QWEST CANNABIS
19.6%
0.04%
QWEST - OG Kush 25
$60⅛ oz
B.C. Chem Dawg
from Canna Farms
22.3%
0.03%
B.C. Chem Dawg
$52⅛ oz
BC Rockstar
from Whistler Cannabis Co.
20.8%
0.05%
BC Rockstar
$80⅛ oz
Houndstooth
from Tweed
18.5%
___
$15015 g
Gelato 33
from QWEST CANNABIS
19.93%
0.04%
Gelato #33
$75⅛ oz
Penelope
from Tweed
8.5%
6.25%
Penelope
$39⅛ oz
Cove - Revive
from COVE
17.2%
0.04%
Cove - Revive
$50⅛ oz
Sweet Tartan
from Highland Grow
15%
___
$39⅛ oz
Plain Packaging Sativa
from Plain Packaging
16.8%
0.2%
Plain Packaging Sativa
$53¼ oz
Strawberry Fire OG - Radicle
from Radicle
19.13%
0.01%
Strawberry Fire OG - Radicle
$43⅛ oz
Mediwanna - Blast Off
from Mediwanna
21.57%
0.01%
Mediwanna - Blast Off
$46⅛ oz
Hash Plant - Canaca
from Canaca
18.2%
0.01%
Hash Plant
$32⅛ oz
Cold Creek Kush - Redecan
from RedeCan
22.4%
0.04%
Cold Creek Kush
$121 g
B.C. Blue Dream
from Canna Farms
20%
0.05%
B.C. Blue Dream
$171 g
Cove - Rest (Pink Kush)
from COVE
19.4%
0.04%
Cove - Rest (Pink Kush)
$49⅛ oz
B.C. Bubba Kush #2
from Canna Farms
20%
0.05%
B.C. Bubba Kush #2
$52⅛ oz
Highlands
from Tweed
21%
0.05%
Highlands
$131 g
Dancehall
from Spinach Cannabis
5.6%
7%
Dancehall
$75¼ oz
Kalifornia
from QWEST CANNABIS
22.9%
0.04%
Kalifornia
$70⅛ oz
