A really cool and store with alot of varities of weed. I love they are locally owned!
Jerscherr
on April 19, 2019
I've been in there about 10 times, everytime has been a great experience. The employees know what they are talking about, and I love how they have the terpene profiles for you to look at. Best despensory in saskatoon and surrounding area by far, and always have amazing stock. They have my business👍
mainsy69
on April 9, 2019
They have great bud and a very nice selection most of the time but the prices make it so hard to visit!
bmankool
on April 3, 2019
excellent shopping experience, very large list of available bud in various quantities. I was quickly greeted by the friendly staff upon entering. The staff is very knowledgable and easy to approach for help. has a very warm atmosphere that feels inviting.
I would highly recommend the Pot Shack
Gopinath420
on March 25, 2019
Quality was good but oh my god the prices are horrible. I dont know how they expect to compete with online dispensaries.
Honestly I wouldnt recommend going here to anyone until they get their prices down by a considerable margin.
Gabriel84
on February 28, 2019
Service was excellent, product availability was fine. All in all this place was excellent