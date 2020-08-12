Rooted in Community The Prime Leaf is a locally owned, state licensed, centrally located dispensary proudly serving the Tucson medical marijuana community for over seven years. We stock the highest quality flower, edibles, and concentrates Arizona has to offer from leading cannabis brands like Potent Planet, Grow Sciences, Baked Bros, KIND and more. Come check out our wide variety of potent products and let Prime's knowledgeable staff guide you to comfort, health and happiness. Feel free to call with any questions or to set up a phone order! COVID-19 Precautions: To ensure the safety of our staff and patients, we're limiting the lobby to no more than 10 patients at a time (the lobby is patients-only at this time), enforcing City of Tucson distancing and mask requirements and encouraging call-ahead phone orders. Additionally we’ve installed clear plastic barriers and are providing gloves, hand sanitizer and masks for all patients and employees. We apologize for any long waits outside and have provided a shaded waiting area. We would like to remind all patients to please maintain a 6 ft distance between themselves and others and to wear a mask at all times. Thank you for helping us provide a safe and sanitary environment for everyone! Deals: The Prime Leaf welcomes Tucson medical marijuana patients with 50% OFF their first eighth of flower or 25% OFF their first order. We offer daily deals on popular brands and categories, and give back to veterans and ADA disabled patients with a 15% discount on every order. Students with valid student ID receive 10% OFF. Discounts do not stack and patients will always receive the bigger discount. Loyalty Program: The Prime Leaf's loyalty point system rewards all patients with 1 point for every dollar spent (pre-tax). Double points on all purchases for Veterans and ADA. 250 points can be redeemed for $10 off your order, 500 points can be redeemed for $25 off. Points can be redeemed once a day and work just like cash! Please see store for additional details. CASH ONLY (ATM in Lobby) Certain items are exempt from additional discounts/specials/text specials. #keywords: THC, Dispensary