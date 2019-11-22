Follow
The Prime Leaf
New Patient Special
Get 50% OFF your first eighth purchase as a new patient!
One time use. Must be first time patient. Cannot be combined with other discounts.
All Products
Sorbetto
from Potent Planet
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Sorbetto
Strain
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Meat Breath
from Potent Planet
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45⅛ oz
In-store only
Durban Poison
from Unknown Brand
21.05%
THC
0%
CBD
Amnesia
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ace of Spades
from Unknown Brand
20.07%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
THC Bomb
from Unknown Brand
23.73%
THC
0%
CBD
THC Bomb
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Mohave Cannabis Co
22.72%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Mendo Breath
from Mohave Cannabis Co
22.03%
THC
0%
CBD
Orange Kush
Strain
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Vanilla Frost
from Unknown Brand
19.08%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Cheesecake
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Lemon Kush
from Copperstate Farms
19.75%
THC
0%
CBD
Lemon Kush
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kong
from Unknown Brand
16.91%
THC
1.07%
CBD
Kong
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Do-Si-Dos
from Unknown Brand
19.89%
THC
0%
CBD
Do-Si-Dos
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Bangarang
from Tierra Grow
22.15%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Punch
from Sublime Brands
19.65%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Black Cherry Soda
from Mohave Cannabis Co
16.26%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Cherry Soda
Strain
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Ice Cream Cake
from Unknown Brand
22.06%
THC
0%
CBD
$141 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Cream Soma (High CBD)
from Tierra Grow
7.23%
THC
11.13%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
CBD Harlequin Alien Kush
from Copperstate Farms
3.62%
THC
9.79%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Orange Cake
from Unknown Brand
18.28%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Banana Hammock
from Copperstate Farms
14.26%
THC
0%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Purple Portal
from Copperstate Farms
16.69%
THC
0.38%
CBD
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
501st OG
from Copperstate Farms
17.35%
THC
0%
CBD
501st OG
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Muffin
from Mohave Cannabis Co
15.33%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Muffin
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Huxton BLCK Cannalope Haze Prepack - 3.5g
from HUXTON
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Cannalope Haze
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Huxton BLCK Green Crack Prepack - 3.5g
from HUXTON
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Green Crack
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Huxton BLCK Wonder Woman Prepack - 3.5g
from HUXTON
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Wonder Woman OG
Strain
$42⅛ oz
In-store only
Huxton HI-FI Durban Poison - Prepack
from HUXTON
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Huxton RISE Maui Wowie - Prepack
from HUXTON
19%
THC
0%
CBD
Maui Wowie
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Huxton ZEN Blue Dream - Prepack
from HUXTON
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Blue Dream
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Huxton ZEN Master Kush - Prepack
from HUXTON
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Master Kush
Strain
$131 g
+1 more size
In-store only
Huxton Flower Blend Tin - HIFI/RISE/ZEN Prepack - 3.5g
from HUXTON
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Prepack Special 14g
from Unknown Brand
___
THC
___
CBD
$90½ oz
In-store only
Canamo White Concentrates - .5g
from Canamo Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$13½ g
In-store only
Canamo Concentrates - .5g
from Canamo Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15½ g
In-store only
Canamo Mini Shatter Slabs - 3.5g
from Canamo Concentrates
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$75⅛ oz
In-store only
Mohave Green Shatter - 1g
from Mohave Cannabis Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Venom Extracts Shatter - 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Venom Extracts THC-A Sugar Crystals - 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
Venom Extracts Live Resin Sauce - 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Venom Extracts Live Resin - 1g
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Item 9 Crumble - 1 g
from Item 9 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$301 g
In-store only
12345