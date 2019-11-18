We are a locally owned, state-licensed dispensary located on Speedway between Alvernon and Columbus. We stock the highest quality of flower, edibles, and concentrates Arizona has to offer. Come check out all of our wide variety of potent products and let our knowledgeable staff guide you to comfort, health and happiness. Feel free to call us with any questions or to set up an express order! FIRST TIME PATIENTS RECEIVE 50% OFF FIRST 1/8TH!!! **Due to AZDHS restrictions, we will stop taking new patients 30 minutes prior to closing.** CASH ONLY (ATM in Lobby) Certain items are exempt from additional discounts/specials/text specials.