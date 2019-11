**Welcome to The Reef, Seaside’s one-stop-shop for all things cannabis!** **21+ recreational/18+ with physician's recommendation.** **Now accepting debit, ATM onsite! ($3/$3.50 fee)** **Online order pickup instore through iheartjane** **Get your green to the tunes of local musicians, live every Friday 5-7** Working 7 days a week 10am - 10pm to bring you the best deals on flower, prerolls, edibles concentrates, vapes, CBD products, glass, paraphernalia, and all your weed needs. Our spacious open floor layout, featuring rotating pieces from local artists, is designed to ease first timers and make purchasing cannabis a fresh experience again for the seasoned connoisseur. We offer 15% off for med cards/veterans, 10% off for students/seniors/first timers, and surprise vendor deals along with our daily deals below*! Come by The Reef and enjoy everything cannabis culture. MUNCHIE MONDAYS: 10% off all edibles TAX FREE TUESDAYS: 15% off (we pay the taxes) WET WEDNESDAYS: 15% off all beverages THANK YOU THURSDAYS: Double points for rewards members FEEL FREE FRIDAYS: 10% one item (of greatest value) STAY LIT SATURDAYS: 10% off flower priced over 50$ SAUCY SUNDAYS: 10% off all vapes/concentrates *deals cannot stack*