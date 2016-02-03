Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Our store is a cross between an Apple store and a nightclub. We have digital libraries for customers to "surf" which provides superior information and a simple menu experience. Our budtenders are professional, experienced and down to earth. Our store is futuristic, but our service and customer care are legendary.