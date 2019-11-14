Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Today @ ReLeaf $15 off ALL T1, T2, T3 eighths! *Marijuana is for use by qualified patients only. Keep out of reach of children.
About
Your ReLeaf is here!
Marijuana is for use by qualified patients only. Keep out of reach of children.
Marijuana use during pregnancy or breastfeeding poses potential harms.
Marijuana is not approved by the FDA to treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of marijuana.