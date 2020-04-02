217 products
All Products
TriMed False Teeth
from Caregiver Brand
14%
THC
CBD
$14.191 g
TriMed-GG#4
from Caregiver Brand
18%
THC
CBD
$16.041 g
TriMed-Death Star-Flower
from Caregiver Brand
16%
THC
CBD
$14.191 g
Elmer's Glue
from Caregiver Brand
18%
THC
CBD
$16.041 g
Dosido
from Caregiver Brand
16.49%
THC
CBD
$9.431 g
Moby
from Caregiver Brand
18%
THC
CBD
$13.211 g
Member Berry
from Caregiver Brand
15%
THC
CBD
$11.321 g
SKVA
from Caregiver Brand
18%
THC
CBD
$13.211 g
Gorilla Thunder
from Caregiver Brand
16%
THC
CBD
$13.211 g
TriMed-Merrit Badge
from Caregiver Brand
15%
THC
CBD
$14.191 g
GMO
from Caregiver Brand
28%
THC
CBD
$20.751 g
CHOICE LIVE RESIN 1g - Pineapple Royal
from Choice Labs
66.78%
THC
CBD
$70.751 g
PLATINUM VAPE 1g Cartridge - Wedding Cake
from Platinum Vape
85.13%
THC
CBD
$46.231 g
MONSTER X - LEMON POUND CAKE - 1g
from MONSTER XTRACTS
59.24%
THC
CBD
$70.751 g
1:1 THC:CBD RSO Syringe 1g
from Choice Labs
40.46%
THC
38.25%
CBD
$39.621 g
CANNALICIOUS - CHEM COOKIES - .5g
from Cannalicious
71.7%
THC
CBD
$37.74½ g
CANNALICIOUS 1g C-CELL CARTS - Zkittles Indica
from Cannalicious
82.54%
THC
CBD
$42.451 g
CANNALICIOUS 1g Cartridge - Grape Gelato Stainless Steel
from Cannalicious
76.3%
THC
0.9%
CBD
$42.451 g
PLATINUM VAPE 1g Cartridge - Crazy Glue
from Platinum Vape
79.92%
THC
CBD
$46.231 g
CANNALICIOUS 1g Cartridge - ATF Stainless Steel
from Cannalicious
76.21%
THC
CBD
$42.451 g
CANNALICIOUS 1g Cartridge - CannaMint Stainless Steel
from Cannalicious
74.3%
THC
1%
CBD
$42.451 g
CANNALICIOUS 1g Cartridge - Grape God Stainless Steel
from Cannalicious
78.3%
THC
CBD
$42.451 g
CANNALICIOUS 1g Cartridge - RookieZ Stainless Steel
from Cannalicious
78.18%
THC
CBD
$42.451 g
CANNALICIOUS 1g Cartridge - Guava Stainless Steel
from Cannalicious
64%
THC
1%
CBD
$42.451 g
CANNALICIOUS 1g Cartridge - God's Gift Stainless Steel
from Choice Labs
76.7%
THC
CBD
$42.451 g
CANNALICIOUS 1g Cartridge - Grand Daddy Purple Stainless Steel
from Cannalicious
66.3%
THC
1.1%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$42.451 g
CANNALICIOUS 1g Cartridge - Passion Fruit Stainless Steel
from Cannalicious
73.3%
THC
0.9%
CBD
$42.451 g
CANNALICIOUS 1g Dart - Traverse City Cherry Cake
from Cannalicious
76.7%
THC
0.6%
CBD
$501 g
CHOICE LIVE RESIN 1g - Blessed Farms Black Mambo
from Choice Labs
67.85%
THC
CBD
$89.621 g
PLATINUM VAPE .8g Drop Pod - Mars OG
from Platinum Vape
81.99%
THC
0.64%
CBD
Mars OG
Strain
$35.850.8 g
CANNALICIOUS 1g Cartridge - Blue Slush Stainless Steel
from Cannalicious
76.9%
THC
CBD
$42.451 g
FWAYGO - FROSTED FLAKE LIVE RESIN - 1g
from FWAYGO
60.92%
THC
CBD
$55.661 g
FWAYGO - CEREAL MILK LIVE SUGAR - 1g
from FWAYGO
69.55%
THC
CBD
$55.661 g
FWAYGO - WHITE OUT LIVE RESIN - 1g
from FWAYGO
66.93%
THC
CBD
$61.331 g
CHURCH CARTRIDGE 1g - Divorce Cake
from CHURCH CANNABIS CO.
70.3%
THC
0.6%
CBD
Divorce Cake
Strain
$451 g
PLATINUM VAPE 1g Cartridge - Cookie Wreck
from Platinum Vape
77.46%
THC
CBD
$46.231 g
CHURCH CARTRIDGE 1g - Melonade
from CHURCH CANNABIS CO.
72.4%
THC
CBD
$451 g
CHURCH CARTRIDGE 1g - Pina Collision
from CHURCH CANNABIS CO.
78%
THC
CBD
$451 g
CANNALICIOUS 1g Cartridge - CannaPunch Stainless Steel
from Cannalicious
84.67%
THC
CBD
$42.451 g
CANNALICIOUS - RSO 1g
from Cannalicious
74.84%
THC
CBD
$37.741 g
