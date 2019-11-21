Follow
The Releaf Center - Niles
269.220.6565
141 products
Dosido
from Caregiver Brand
34.22%
THC
0.3%
CBD
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Pineapple Express
from Caregiver Brand
18.4%
THC
___
CBD
$141 g
+5 more sizes
In-store only
Savage Batter- Purple Urkel 1g
from Savage
72.62%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Platinum Vape 1:1 Cartridge - Berry Gelato
from Platinum Vape
34.64%
THC
36.29%
CBD
$461 g
In-store only
Savage Sauce- Afghani Bullrider 1g
from Savage
76.32%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
MONSTER X - DESERT OASIS GG#4 - 1g
from Monster Extracts
14.1%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
CHOICE - Live Resin Cartridge - Tropicana Cookies 1g
from Choice Labs
73.7%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
MONSTER X -WILLIE SHISHKABERRY TERP SUGAR 1g
from MONSTER X
13%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
MONSTER X - LEMON POUND CAKE BADDER
from Monster Extracts
59.24%
THC
2.72%
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Platinum Vape Drop Pod- GDP Drop Pod
from Platinum Vape
70.06%
THC
1.07%
CBD
Candy Drop
Strain
$360.8 g
In-store only
MM- CCELL 1g -Indica -Northern Berry
from MARYS MEDICINIALS
76.84%
THC
0.43%
CBD
Northern Berry
Strain
$451 g
In-store only
Savage Sugar- Signature OG 1g
from Savage
73.25%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
MM- CCELL 1g- Indica- Skywalker OG
from MARYS MEDICINIALS
75.41%
THC
0.53%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
Platinum Vape Drop Pod- Pineapple Punch Drop Pod
from Platinum Vape
69.74%
THC
1%
CBD
Candy Drop
Strain
$360.8 g
In-store only
Platinum Vape Drop Pod- Orange Pop Drop Pod
from Platinum Vape
69.07%
THC
1.17%
CBD
Candy Drop
Strain
$360.8 g
In-store only
MM- CCELL 1g- Sativa - Durban Poison
from MARYS MEDICINIALS
78.05%
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
CHOICE - Live Resin Cartridge - Zkittles 1g
from Choice Labs
75.97%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
MONSTER X - Desert Oasis Gin Cash- 1g
from MONSTER X
13%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
CHOICE - Live Resin - Mango Puff 1g
from Choice Labs
69.22%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Savage Batter- Dosidos 1g
from Savage
63.7%
THC
___
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
CHOICE- Blessed Farms Live Resin Black Mambo 1g
from Choice Labs
67.85%
THC
___
CBD
$1201 g
In-store only
MM- CCELL 1g- Sativa -Pineapple Express
from MARYS MEDICINIALS
79.59%
THC
___
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
CHOICE - Live Resin - Pineapple Royal
from Choice Labs
66.78%
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Platinum Vape 1:1 Cartridge - Tropical Mimosa
from Platinum Vape
36.49%
THC
37.12%
CBD
$461 g
In-store only
CHOICE - Live Resin Cartridge Pineapple Royal 1g
from Choice Labs
74.33%
THC
___
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
PRESTO Tahoe Og 1g
from Presto!
84.28%
THC
3.47%
CBD
$421 g
In-store only
PRESTO Blue Dream Cartridge 1g
from Presto!
82.08%
THC
___
CBD
$421 g
In-store only
PRESTO Gelato Cart 1g
from Presto!
84.28%
THC
3.47%
CBD
$421 g
In-store only
LION LABS - White Zkittles Live Resin 1g
from LION LABS
64.21%
THC
___
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
MONSTER X - GG#4 510 Cartridge - 1g
from MONSTER XTRACTS
86.6%
THC
1%
CBD
$551 g
In-store only
CANNALICIOUS Variety Pack -Grape Gelato 1g - Stainless Steel
from Cannalicious
76.26%
THC
0.91%
CBD
$331 g
In-store only
CANNALICIOUS Variety Pack -Purple Punch 1g - Stainless Steel
from Cannalicious
74.09%
THC
0.9%
CBD
$331 g
In-store only
CANNALICIOUS Variety Pack -Grand Daddy Purple 1g - Stainless Steel
from Cannalicious
66.34%
THC
1.08%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$331 g
In-store only
CANNALICIOUS Variety Pack -Grapalicious 1g - Stainless Steel
from Cannalicious
77.66%
THC
___
CBD
$331 g
In-store only
CANNALICIOUS Variety Pack -CannaMint 1g - Stainless Steel
from Cannalicious
74.27%
THC
1.01%
CBD
$331 g
In-store only
CANNALICIOUS Variety Pack -Passion Fruit 1g - Stainless Steel
from Cannalicious
73.33%
THC
0.91%
CBD
$331 g
In-store only
CANNALICIOUS Variety Pack -Guava 1g - Stainless Steel
from Cannalicious
64.04%
THC
1.02%
CBD
$331 g
In-store only
CANNALICIOUS 90's OG Sauce .5g
from Cannalicious
67.32%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
CANNALICIOUS Forrest Dream .5g
from Cannalicious
64.72%
THC
___
CBD
$35½ g
In-store only
CANNALICIOUS RSO Dart 1g
from Cannalicious
74.29%
THC
___
CBD
$401 g
In-store only
