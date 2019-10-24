We are the official Trailblazers of Guam's CBD cannabis* industry, clearing the way for you to have a better day. We dedicated our time and energy to bring you the finest products available, at a price you could afford. With a wonderful atmosphere, friendly staff, and a wide array of the finest strains, now all thats really missing is you? So stop by today, we are located in the heart of Hagatna directly behind the Bank of Guam. *In accordance with Guam law, We do not sell any products with a THC content that exceeds the maximum content of 0.3%