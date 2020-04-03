We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Whether you're looking for something to relax the body or relax the mind, you'll find quality meds at competitive prices at the best dispensary in Durant Ok, The Remedy. From brand new patients to the cannabis connoisseur, your needs come first when you shop at The Remedy in Durant. Have a question? Ask away. With decades of first-hand cannabis experience, my team is ready to field virtually anything ya got. And if we don't have the answer, we'll find it for you.
To get the best possible deals (and some goofy emails to brighten up your day), enter your email at remedydurant.com. You'll get 15% off your first time, plus a series of other surprises I've laid out for you!